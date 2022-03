Multiple police officers have been shot in central Pennsylvania according to emergency dispatchers.

The shooting happened near a home in the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 31, emergency dispatchers told Daily Voice.

At least three officers were taken to area hospitals, according to WGAL News 8.

This is a developing story, Follow Daily Voice for updates.

