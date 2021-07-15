Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
MOOOVE! 80 Cows Rushed To Safety, 6 Perish, In Lebanon County Barn Blaze [Photos]

Jillian Pikora
Bethel Township barn fire.
Bethel Township barn fire. Photo Credit: Facebook- Northern Lebanon Fire and Emergency Services

Cows were herded out of a barn in Bethel Township early Wednesday morning when a fire broke out, according to Northern Lebanon Fire and Emergency Services.

Bethel Township barn fire.

Facebook- Northern Lebanon Fire and Emergency Services

The fire department was called to the fire around 3 a.m. and remained on the scene until 7 a.m.

80 cows were rushed out of the barn but 6 died in the fire.

Bethel Township barn fire.

Facebook- Northern Lebanon Fire and Emergency Services

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The barn was torn down after the fire.

