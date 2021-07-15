MOOOVE! 80 Cows Rushed To Safety, 6 Perish, In Lebanon County Barn Blaze [Photos]

Cows were herded out of a barn in Bethel Township early Wednesday morning when a fire broke out, according to Northern Lebanon Fire and Emergency Services.
The fire department was called to the fire around 3 a.m. and remained on the scene until 7 a.m.
80 cows were rushed out of the barn but 6 died in the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The barn was torn down after the fire.
