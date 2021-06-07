Massive Fire At Lebanon Recycling Center Burns For Nearly 24 Hours [Photos]

Firefighters in Lebanon County fought a blaze at Consolidated Scrap Resources Sunday through Monday with cleanup into Tuesday morning.
The fire started at the business located in the 300 block of North 14th Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
While battling the blaze there was an explosion which sent debris over three blocks away-- it is still unknown what caused the explosion and/or what exactly exploded.
The intense heat of the fire melted the siding of a neighboring building.
This is the largest fire in the county in decades, according to Lebanon Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman.
One firefighter suffered minor burns to his hands.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
