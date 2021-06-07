Massive Fire At Lebanon Recycling Center Burns For Nearly 24 Hours [Photos]

Firefighters in Lebanon County fought a blaze at Consolidated Scrap Resources Sunday through Monday with cleanup into Tuesday morning.

Consolidated Scrap Resources. Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

The fire started at the business located in the 300 block of North 14th Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene of the fire at Consolidated Scrap Resources. Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

While battling the blaze there was an explosion which sent debris over three blocks away-- it is still unknown what caused the explosion and/or what exactly exploded.

The scene of the fire at a Lebanon County Recycling Center. Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

The intense heat of the fire melted the siding of a neighboring building.

Fire in Lebanon Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

This is the largest fire in the county in decades, according to Lebanon Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman.

Fire at Consolidated Scrap Resources in Lebanon. Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

One firefighter suffered minor burns to his hands.

Crews at the fire in Lebanon. Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.