Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Breaking News: Massive Search Under Way For Central PA Woman Missing For Days
News

Massive Fire At Lebanon Recycling Center Burns For Nearly 24 Hours [Photos]

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the fire in Lebanon County.
Scene of the fire in Lebanon County. Photo Credit: Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

Firefighters in Lebanon County fought a blaze at Consolidated Scrap Resources Sunday through Monday with cleanup into Tuesday morning.

Consolidated Scrap Resources.

Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

The fire started at the business located in the 300 block of North 14th Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene of the fire at Consolidated Scrap Resources.

Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

While battling the blaze there was an explosion which sent debris over three blocks away-- it is still unknown what caused the explosion and/or what exactly exploded.

The scene of the fire at a Lebanon County Recycling Center.

Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

The intense heat of the fire melted the siding of a neighboring building.

Fire in Lebanon

Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

This is the largest fire in the county in decades, according to Lebanon Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman.

Fire at Consolidated Scrap Resources in Lebanon.

Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

One firefighter suffered minor burns to his hands.

Crews at the fire in Lebanon.

Lebanon County Weather/Lebanon FD

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lebanon Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.