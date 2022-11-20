Lebanon Woman Charged For Online Threats Of Killing GF, Dog, Arson: Police

Online threats have led to very "in real life" charges for a 24-year-old Lebanon woman, authorities say.

Kaylie Janesse Pagan, "is accused of contacting the victim anonymously using multiple internet phone numbers and threatening to burn the victim's house down, burn the victim's car, kill the victim's dogs, and shoot the victim's girlfriend," Palmyra police said in a release on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The police investigation launched Nov. 7 into these accusations has led to charges of Terroristic Threats and Harassment by Communication, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Carl Garver on Dec. 22 at 8 a.m., according to her court docket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.