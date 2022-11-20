Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's Projected Track, Timing For Thanksgiving Weekend Storm
News

Lebanon Woman Charged For Online Threats Of Killing GF, Dog, Arson: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Kaylie Pagan
Kaylie Pagan Photo Credit: Facebook/Kaylie Pagan

Online threats have led to very "in real life" charges for a 24-year-old Lebanon woman, authorities say.

Kaylie Janesse Pagan, "is accused of contacting the victim anonymously using multiple internet phone numbers and threatening to burn the victim's house down, burn the victim's car, kill the victim's dogs, and shoot the victim's girlfriend," Palmyra police said in a release on Wednesday, Nov. 16. 

The police investigation launched Nov. 7 into these accusations has led to charges of Terroristic Threats and Harassment by Communication, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Carl Garver on Dec. 22 at 8 a.m., according to her court docket.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.