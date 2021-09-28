Contact Us
Lebanon Man Identified As Pedestrian Killed In Crash

Jillian Pikora
The intersection where the crash occurred.
The intersection where the crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man born and raised in Lebanon has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash.

John Givens Jr., 59, of the 700 block of Lehman Street, has been identified as the crash victim by the Lebanon County coroner.

He was struck while crossing East Cumberland Street at North Lincoln Avenue on Thursday around 7 a.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

He died shortly afterwards at a nearby medical center.

He was born in Lebanon in Nov. 1961, according to public records.

He briefly left the area, living in Womelsdorf and then Reading before returning to Lebanon.

He is survived by his family and friends.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

The 78-year-old driver stayed on the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

