Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp


Lebanon Man Found Sharing Child Porn Using Torrent File Sharing Program, State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania State Police car
Pennsylvania State Police car Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Department Facebook photo

A man in Lebanon has been arrested after child pornography found on a file sharing program linked back to his personal computer, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Michael Gerald Rankin, 34, of Lebanon, was arrested on Friday following an investigation by state police.

Police were initially alerted to child pornography being shared on a uTorrent program and investigated the IP address, according to a release by police.

Police obtained a warrant to search a home in the 900 block of Horseshoe Pike in South Annville Township and seized a desktop computer belonging to Rankin on Oct. 22, according to the release.

Child pornography was found on the computer and Rankin was taken into custody by state police.

Rankin was charged with the following, according to his court docket:

  • F2 Child Pornography (10 Counts)
  • F2 Disseminating Photographs and Film of Child Sex Acts
  • F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

He was released from the Lebanon County Prison on a surety bond for $50,000 in bail, according to the court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge John W. Ditzler, on Nov. 18 at 8 a.m., as stated on his court docket.

