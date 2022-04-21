Lebanon County Man Caught With Revolver At Airport In Pennsylvania: TSA

A man from Lebanon County was caught trying to bring a revolver onto an airplane in his carryon bag while at Harrisburg International Airport on Sunday, Apr. 17, according to a release by the Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA officer spotted the revolver in the checkpoint X-ray machine, police were alerted, and the weapon was confiscated, according to the release.

TSA issued the man "a federal financial civil penalty," as stated in the release.

“It is always disappointing when we see travelers bring their guns to our security checkpoints,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Travelers should know better. Guns have been prohibited from being carried onto planes for decades before TSA even existed. So it should be no surprise when someone is stopped at our checkpoint, has their weapon confiscated by police, is charged by the police and then heavily fined by TSA.”

Passengers may transport firearms in checked bags if they are properly packed and declared. Details on how to properly travel with a firearm are posted on the TSA website. https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86 percent were loaded— the TSA did not state if this gun was loaded.

The maximum fine the man faces is $13,900, TSA officials say.

