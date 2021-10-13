Lebanon Co. Man Assaults 63-Year-Old With Wooden Cross, State Police Say

A Lebanon County man assaulted two men using a metal picnic table and a wooden cross, according to police.

Joseph Robert Dzwonchyk, 33, of Jonestown, has been charged in connection with an assault on Sept. 3, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Dzwonchyk vandalized vehicles belonging to two men ages 31 and 63 at Hemlock Hill Lane in Jonestown.

He then threw a picnic table at the 31-year-old man before striking the 63-year-old man in the head with a wooden cross, according to state police.

With Dzwonchyk’s consent, police searched his home, including his bedroom where officers found methamphetamine.

He has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

M2 Simple Assault (2 Counts)

M3 Criminal Mischief (2 Counts)

M Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered

M Use/Possession of drug paraphernalia

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

He was released on $25,000 in bail.

His arraigned is scheduled with President Judge John C. Tylwalk in the Common Court of Pleas on Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.