Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
News

Lebanon Co. Man Assaults 63-Year-Old With Wooden Cross, State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Robert Dzwonchyk
Joseph Robert Dzwonchyk Photo Credit: Facebook- Joseph Robert Dzwonchyk

A Lebanon County man assaulted two men using a metal picnic table and a wooden cross, according to police.

Joseph Robert Dzwonchyk, 33, of Jonestown, has been charged in connection with an assault on Sept. 3, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Dzwonchyk vandalized vehicles belonging to two men ages 31 and 63 at Hemlock Hill Lane in Jonestown.

He then threw a picnic table at the 31-year-old man before striking the 63-year-old man in the head with a wooden cross, according to state police.

With Dzwonchyk’s consent, police searched his home, including his bedroom where officers found methamphetamine.

He has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

  • M2 Simple Assault (2 Counts)
  • M3 Criminal Mischief (2 Counts)
  • M Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered
  • M Use/Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

He was released on $25,000 in bail.

His arraigned is scheduled with President Judge John C. Tylwalk in the Common Court of Pleas on Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lebanon Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.