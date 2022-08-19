Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills 25-Year-Old Lebanon County Woman With 'Beautiful Soul'

A Lebanon woman was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, August 17, 2022., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police.

Vanessa R. Henner, 25, of Lebanon, died at the scene of the crash at 4:34 p.m., police detail in the release.

Henner was driving her 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier north when, for an unknown reason, she drove over the median on Route 72 in Union Township hitting the 199 Volvo tractor-trailer head-on in the 2900 block, police say.

George A. Fence, 59, of Montgomery, Pennsylvania, who was driving the tractor-trailer continued on the road, striking an embankment, finally stopping facing east, according to the release.

He suffered unknown injuries and was taken to Hershey Medical Center by Life Lion EMS, the police explain in the release.

Pennsylvania state police in Jonestown continue to investigate this deadly crash.

Henner "loved being in the outdoors. She enjoyed camping and she loved fishing on the Swattie. She especially enjoyed going to Locust Lake with her family," as stated in her obituary.

Her community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media say she will not be forgotten, how she "touch (their) heart", and that "Heaven gained a beautiful soul."

She is survived by her parents Heath Henner and Angela Andrew Henner, both of Lebanon; sisters Victoria R. Miller of Ebenezer and Roxanne M. Henner of Jonestown; maternal grandparents Debra & Kenneth Rhoads of Lebanon; maternal grandfather Victor Andrews of FL; paternal grandparents Diane & Paul Loy of Fredericksburg; uncles Kevin Andrew and Jeff Naugle of Lebanon and her aunt Andrea wife of Matt Funck of Annville; nephews Finley, Cyrus, and Beau; and several cousins, according to her obituary.

"Her services will be at the convenience of the family," as stated in her obituary.

