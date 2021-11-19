Giant Roadside Attraction In Central PA Destroyed By Arson

The giant Amish couple, Amos and Anna, a Roadside America attraction was destroyed by arson, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The large display outside Creative Crafts Novelty Store located at 125 Reistville Road in Lebanon County was set on fire by arsonists on Tuesday around 7 p.m., according to the police release.

The statue had recently moved to the area from Roadside America Miniature Village Interstate 78 in Berks County where it was a landmark for decades.

The 10-foot-tall statues were purchased at auction for $5,000 February along with other content of Roadside America Miniature Village when it permanently closed, as Reading Eagle reports citing the new owners son Andrew King.

King and local firefighters put the fire out quickly so only Amos' head and arms were seriously harmed and Anna was less visibly damaged, the outlet reports citing King.

The community and travelers are shocked and saddened by this arson and have been sharing their memories of the famous couple on social media.

A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

