Former Elementary School Employee, PA School Bus Driver Charged In Child Endangerment Incident

A former elementary school employee and current school bus was charged in connection with an "endangering the welfare of a child" incident, according to release by Pennsylvania state police.

Pennsylvania state police in Lebanon charged the school bus driver on Monday for leaving a child unattended on a school bus on Oct. 19 around 3:30 p.m., as stated in the release by state police and according court documents.

The 5-year-old student was from Jonestown Elementary School, according to the police release.

The child was left unattended in a Northern Lebanon Area School District bus provided by D.B. Fisher transportation, according to state police.

Stephanie Ann Mcabee, 36, of Pottsville, was charged with a summary offense for leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

Mcabee, previously was employed by Jonestown Elementary School, according to her Facebook profile.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.