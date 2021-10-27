Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Former Elementary School Employee, PA School Bus Driver Charged In Child Endangerment Incident

Jillian Pikora
Stephanie Ann Mcabee.
Stephanie Ann Mcabee. Photo Credit: Facebook- Stephanie Ann Mcabee

A former elementary school employee and current school bus was charged in connection with an "endangering the welfare of a child" incident, according to release by  Pennsylvania state police.

Pennsylvania state police in Lebanon charged the school bus driver on Monday for leaving a child unattended on a school bus on Oct. 19 around 3:30 p.m., as stated in the release by state police and according court documents.

The 5-year-old student was from Jonestown Elementary School, according to the police release.

The child was left unattended in a Northern Lebanon Area School District bus provided by D.B. Fisher transportation, according to state police.

Stephanie Ann Mcabee, 36, of Pottsville, was charged with a summary offense for leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

Mcabee, previously was employed by Jonestown Elementary School, according to her Facebook profile.

