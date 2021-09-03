Contact Us
Fatal Shooting Suspect Surrenders To Lebanon Police

Jillian Pikora
Wensly Morales-Rodriguez.
Wensly Morales-Rodriguez. Photo Credit: Lebanon City PD

After less than one day on the run, the suspect of a fatal shooting in Lebanon has turned himself in to police.

Wensly Morales-Rodriguez, 23, of Lebanon surrendered to police on Thursday, in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of North 9th Street on Sept. 1.

Lebanon City Police were called to a "subject hit by gunfire" on Wednesday around 9 p.m., police said in a statement on Friday.

Josue Miguel Rivera, 30, found shot and hurt from a fight in the 800 block of Crowell Street, where he was pronounced dead.

It is thought there that the two had a physical fight that turned the gun violence.

Following the shooting of Rivera, both men attempted to flee the scene.

Shell casings were found in the area.

Police used CCTV video to help determine Morales-Rodriguez as a suspect.

This is not believed to have been a random event.

Morales-Rodriguez has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Criminal Homicide
  • F3 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment
  • M Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use
  • M2 Obstructing Administration of Law/Other Government Function

He is being held without bail in the Lebanon County Prison as per state law on homicide charges.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 23 at 8 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

