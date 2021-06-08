Contact Us
Employer's Nightmare: Fired Employee From Lebanon Threatens To Shoot Former Co-Workers

Jillian Pikora
Whorten Elmer Haines.
Whorten Elmer Haines. Photo Credit: Lancaster PD

Every employer worries about how an employee will take the news of a change in employment status, on Wednesday one of the worst case scenarios almost happened.

Whorten Elmer Haines, 56, of Lebanon did not take the news for his firing well, according to police in New Holland.

New Holland Borough police were called to a business on Diller Avenue around 3:57 p.m.

Upon arrival officers spoke with employees of the business who stated that when the manager fired Haines-- threatened to come back and shoot his former co-workers. 

Police located Haines and took him into custody.  

Haines was charged with a misdemeanor for terrorist threats.

He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing date was pending at the time of this publication.

