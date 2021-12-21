DUI Driver Causes Multiple Seriously Crashes In Central Pennsylvania: Police

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged after fled the scene of one crash and caused another-- nearly running over a victim of the first crash along the way, according to a release by police.

Palmyra police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Cherry and Duke streets on Nov. 17 at 5:45 p.m., according to the police.

Multiple vehicles were severely damaged in the crash, according to the release.

Paul Timothy Long, 32, of Cleona, was “visibly intoxicated and admitted to driving straight through the stop sign, striking a passing vehicle and then striking more parked cars,” as stated in the release.

Witnesses and a video confirm Long was fleeing the scene of another crash at the intersection of Main and Chestnut streets that occurred only moments before this crash, according to the release.

In that incident Long had nearly ran over the victim from the crash when he was confronted by them at the intersection of Cherry and Forge streets, according to the police release.

Long was arrested at the time on the Suspicion of DUI but he refused blood draw, according to police.

Paul Timothy Long, 32, was charged on Dec. 13, according to the release by police.

He has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon

M DUI: General Impair/Including of Driving Safely - 1st Offense

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M3 Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property

S Accidental Damage To Unattended Vehicle Or Property

S Careless Driving

S Reckless Driving

S Duties At Stop Sign

S Operating Vehicle Without Valid Inspect

S Fail To Obtain Emission Certificate

S Follow Too Closely

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Court Judge Carl R Garver on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m., according to his court docket.

