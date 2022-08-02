Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Breaking News: Fugitive Wanted For Setting HUMC Co-Worker On Fire Found Dead Of Suicide
News

Drunk NY Woman Punches, Kicks Police Officers In Pennsylvania, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Shyana Ramos
Shyana Ramos Photo Credit: Palmyra Borough police department

A New York woman assaulted police officers when they came to arrest her for public drunkenness, police say.

Palmyra police were called to reports of an intoxicated female repeatedly blowing a car horn and yelling outside in the 100 block of North Lincoln Street on Sunday, Feb., 6 just after midnight, according to a release by police.

Police arrived to find Shyana Ramos, 19, of Staten Island, New York, "visibly intoxicated," police stated in the release and according to court documents.

She was uncooperative with police and when they attempted to detain her, "she physically assaulted them with punches and kicks," as stated in the release.

Ramos also caused damage to a police vehicle during her arrest, police say.

Ramos has been charged with the following, according to her court docket:

  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated individuals (2 Counts)
  • M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce
  • M3 Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense
  • M3 Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting
  • S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct
  • S Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligence
  • S Purchase Etc Alcohol Beverage By A Minor

She was released from the Lebanon County Prison on $25,000 in Surety Bonds on Tuesday, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Carl R Garver on Feb. 17 at 9 a.m., according to her court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.