Driver Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash In Central PA: Police

A central Pennsylvania two-vehicle crash has left one driver dead on Saturday, May 7, police say.

Manheim Borough police were called to a crash in the 2200 block of Lebanon Road (State Route 72) in Rapho Township around 8:10 a.m., according to a release by the department.

A blue pickup truck had been traveling northbound on Lebanon Road and a white sedan had been heading southbound, the release shows.

“The driver of the white sedan was found unresponsive,” and was later declared dead at the scene by the Lancaster County coroner’s office, police say.

The driver has not been identified as of Monday morning.

The Northwest Lancaster County Crash Team, Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Manheim Hope, Penryn, and Mastersonville Fire Departments, and North West EMS, fire, and police, all assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this accident is requested to contact the Manheim Borough Police Department at 717-665-2481.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.