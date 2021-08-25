Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Breaking News: DEVELOPING: Girl Reported Dead After Myerstown Building Explosion
News

DEVELOPING: Girl Reported Dead After Myerstown Building Explosion

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the explosion and the aftermath.
Scene of the explosion and the aftermath. Photo Credit: Bud Pannebecker/Eric Martin

An explosion at a commercial building has caused a large fire that left one person dead in Jackson Township, according to authorities.

Fire crews including multiple tankers were called the 300 block of King Street in Myerstown around 7 a.m., according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The incident was marked under control around 8 a.m.

There is no word on the extent of any damage. One person suffered burns, according the dispatch.

A girl has died in an ambulance in route to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center. She was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital, despite lifesaving efforts, reports abc27.

The fire and explosion are under investigation by Pennsylvania state police.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lebanon Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.