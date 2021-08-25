DEVELOPING: Girl Reported Dead After Myerstown Building Explosion

An explosion at a commercial building has caused a large fire that left one person dead in Jackson Township, according to authorities.

Fire crews including multiple tankers were called the 300 block of King Street in Myerstown around 7 a.m., according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Wagon 30, PT-30, and Tanker 30 are all currently operating at a working commercial fire with victims in the 300 block of King Street, more to come. Posted by Goodwill Fire Company No. 1 of Myerstown on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The incident was marked under control around 8 a.m.

There is no word on the extent of any damage. One person suffered burns, according the dispatch.

A girl has died in an ambulance in route to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center. She was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital, despite lifesaving efforts, reports abc27.

The fire and explosion are under investigation by Pennsylvania state police.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

