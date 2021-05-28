Coroner IDs School Bus Driver Who Died After Crash In Lebanon County

A school bus (van) crash in Lebanon County has become a fatal accident, after the bus driver died from his injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Larry Schauer, 72 of Lebanon, died at a local hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash on Thursday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner.

Schauer was driving a school bus carrying five children, ages 7 through 11 on their afternoon route home, when a Kia SUV hit the school van along Route 501 in Heidelberg Township, according to police.

The driver of the SUV was a 29-year-old man. He was traveling north when he crossed into oncoming traffic--striking the van-- around 4 p.m., say police.

The Schauer was treated at Lancaster General Hospital where he was declared deceased on Thursday.

The 29-year-old man was also treated at Lancaster General, but for minor injuries.

The name of the other driver has not been released.

All the children were assessed by emergency medical crews at the scene and several were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

The children's conditions have not be made public.

No charges have been filed in this case.

