Convicted Child Rapist Slapped With New Charges In Lebanon

A 21-year-old man already serving a prison sentence for raping two children in Schuykill County has been charged in a separate case in Lebanon County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities say and court records confirm.

Preston Henry Lareau, previously of Tamaqua, currently resides in a State Correctional Institution in Benner Township in his 2nd year of two 9 to 30-month sentences followed by 5 years minimum of probation for raping and assaulting two minors between the ages of 8 and 13, court records show.

The new charges were filed in connection to an incident that happened in the first block of North Lincoln Street and the first block of South Lincoln Street in Palmyra and was reported to the area police on Jan. 14, 2022, according to a release by the Palmyra police department.

The charges are of four felonies for Endangering Welfare of Children, two counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, and Indecent Assault of a Child and they were filed through District Judge Carl R. Garver's Office.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Garver on Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

