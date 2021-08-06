Attempted Sexual Assault At PA Christian Summer Camp Under Investigation By State Police

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault of a 12-year-old at a summer camp in Lebanon County.

A report of suspected abuse and neglect was received by police via ChildLine on July 29.

A girl reported to authorities that another girl, 13, touched her under her shorts but over her underwear without consent.

The incident happened in a bathroom at Sky Summer Camp located at 74 Harrison School Road in Grantville on June 28 around noon.

Sky Summer Camp is a non-denominational Christian camp, "Our goal is to serve the local community by providing an affordable summer day camp program for families in the area that would give children a safe place to have a great time, grow in their skills and talents, and learn more about God so that they can be a positive influence on the world around them," according to its website.

The Camp was opened in 2013 by Pastor Teresa Conlon, President of Summit International School of Ministry and serves, "over 100 children per week coming from over 300 families per summer."

Conlon and her husband are pastors with Time Square ministries have preached multiple times on the sin of homosexuality.

Sky Summer Camp has not released any statement on the incident.

PSP have informed the 12-year-old's family that it is investigating the incident.

