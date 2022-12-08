3 People Killed In West Virginia Plane Crash While Flying To Lebanon County: Reports

Three people have died in a plane crash in West Virginia while flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania, authorities told numerous outlets on Thursday, August 11.

The single-engine 1980 Piper PA-32-301 tail number N720RP crashed in a wooded area near Campbells Run Road in Metz, West Virginia, WV Metro News reports and FlightAware information confirms.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m., Marion County Emergency officials told WDTV 5 News.

The plane is owned by Skyhawk Associates of Myerstown, Pennsylvania, according to FlightAware.

The plane was flying from Shawnee Field Airport in Bloomfield, Indiana to Deck Airport in Myerstown, according to the WV Metro News report.

It took off at 3:43 p.m., according to WFXR, and was confirmed by Daily Voice using flight logs.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, according to Cumberland Times-News. The crash happened about 90 miles outside Pittsburgh, the outlet explains.

The scene was cleared in about two hours according to 5 News.

Another Piper PA-32 crashed onto a California highway and no one was hurt on Tuesday, August 9. You can see that crash in the video player in the Facebook post below.

This is approximately the 223 crash in West Virginia in the last 50 years, according to aviation enthusiasts, a map to showing some of the crashes can be viewed in the Facebook post below.

Additional information on this deadly plane crash has not been released. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Editor's Note: The image of a Piper PA-32 is a stock image, but the exact plane that was in the crash can be viewed here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.