Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

$3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Lebanon County

Jillian Pikora
Cider Sub Express Inc.
Cider Sub Express Inc. Photo Credit: Google Maps

You could be a winner! Someone in Lebanon County scratched their way to being $3 million richer (before taxes), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission. 

The winning scratch ticket was sold earlier this week at Cider Sub Express Inc. at 1999 East Cumberland Street.

Cider Sub Express Inc., will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket is a $3 Million Extravaganza, which is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million, according to PA Lottery.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on the Lottery website.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

