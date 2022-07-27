Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
16-Year-Old Girl Raped By 3 Men At A Lebanon County Race Track: Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway
Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway Photo Credit: Facebook/Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway

A 16-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted and raped for more than an hour by three men at a race track in Pennsylvania, according to a release by state police on Wednesday, July 27. 

The teenager was in the parking lot at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Heidelberg Township during a race when the assault took place between 7:20 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, she told authorities. 

State police were informed of the assault on July 21, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, but no suspects have been identified.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.

