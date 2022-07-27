16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing From Lebanon County Home: Police

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from her Lebanon County home, police say.

Madelyn Reich was last seen at her home in the 1st block of North Grant Street around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, according to Palmyra Borough police.

She is described as a white, female with brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'6" in height with a thin build. Madelyn was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, multi-colored swim shorts and black Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding Madelyn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Palmyra Borough Police Department, 717-838-8189.

