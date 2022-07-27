Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
News

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing From Lebanon County Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Madelyn Reich
Madelyn Reich Photo Credit: Palmyra Borough police

 A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from her Lebanon County home, police say. 

Madelyn Reich was last seen at her home in the 1st block of North Grant Street around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, according to Palmyra Borough police. 

She is described as a white, female with brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'6" in height with a thin build. Madelyn was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, multi-colored swim shorts and black Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding Madelyn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Palmyra Borough Police Department, 717-838-8189.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.