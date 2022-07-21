$100K Reward Offered For Information On PA Woman Who Disappeared 10 Years Ago

A decade after a central Pennsylvania woman went missing police the search is reignited as her community continues to hold out hope.

Kortne Stouffer, 21, vanished from her Palmyra apartment on the morning of July 29, 2012, leaving her purse, keys, cellphone, and dog behind, according to Lebanon Chief County Detective Jonathan Hess in a release on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The investigation has been "active with assistant from Federal, State Law Enforcement, in addition to local agencies, and the family's private investigator."

Her community continues to spread the word about her disappearance in a video series "I am Kortne" which concluded on July 14.

"It would be would if someone could come forward, do the right thing, and give us some closure on what happened and where she is," her best friend Morgan Innocent said in the video.

There is a $100,000 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that would solve the case.

If you have any information that you think could help, you can reach out to the following authorities:

Palmyra police at 717-838-8189

Lebanon County detective bureau 717-228-4403

Lebanon County Crime Stoppers 717-270-9800

Private Investigator Leah Hopewell 717-348-3205 or Kortneinfo@gmail.com

Lebanon County Crimewatch lebanon.crimewatchpa. com

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers

