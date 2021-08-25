1 Hospitalized In Myerstown Building Explosion

An explosion at a commercial building caused a large fire that injured one person in Jackson Township early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Fire crews including multiple tankers were called to the Lapp Carriage Shop at 372 King St., in Myerstown around 7 a.m., according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Pennsylvania State Police said only that one male was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Wagon 30, PT-30, and Tanker 30 are all currently operating at a working commercial fire with victims in the 300 block of King Street, more to come. Posted by Goodwill Fire Company No. 1 of Myerstown on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The incident was marked under control around 8 a.m.

There is no word on the extent of any damage. One person suffered burns, according the dispatch.

Abc27 reported that one girl died in an ambulance in route to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center, but Daily Voice has not been able to confirm this information.

The fire and explosion are under investigation by Pennsylvania state police.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

