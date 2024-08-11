Nestor Peraza, 24, of Annville, was seen by locals walking around naked in the 900 Block of Royal Road in Annville around 7:44 a.m. on July 28, the police detailed in the release.

Officers arrived to the area to find the 5'5" tall, 175 lbs man not wearing any clothes as he walked through private property. He was soon identified and, "EMS was summoned to the scene and Peraza was transported to a hospital for further evaluation," the police stated in the release.

On July 31, a criminal complaint was filed with District Judge Ditzler's office charging Peraza with misdemeanor open lewdness and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, as police explained.

Peraza has been a registered sex offender since Dec. 2020 when he pleaded guilty in a negotiated plea deal in connection with the sexual assault of a child in Jan. 2018, according to an earlier court docket.

He survived 567 days in prison followed by probation for felony corruption of minors, felony endangering the welfare of children, and misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, court records show.

