‘Motorcycle Globe Of Death’ Coming To Popular Pennsylvania Fair

The fair is known locally for its farm-related exhibits and 4-H projects, not for thrilling acts of derring-do, but with the addition of the Victoria Circus to its entertainment lineup that is all about to change.

The “Sensational Murcia Family” from Bradenton, FL, is bringing The Victoria Circus and Thrill Show to the Lebanon Area Fair complete with a “Motorcycle Globe of Death” and a high-wire act that involves tight-rope walking, chair balancing, and bicycle riding.

The Murcia family claims to have entertained audiences all over the United States with their circus and its LED lighting set-up, special effects, and state-of-the-art sound system that complement the show’s various acts.

There are three performances each day during the fair beginning at 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. from July 20 to July 27, 2024.

If a motorcycle Globe of Death is too much excitement for you, then come and enjoy the other 8,000 exhibits. The displays range from vegetables and livestock to sewing and painting, according to the fair’s website. There are also food trucks, tractor pulls, rides, and games.

