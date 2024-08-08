Light Rain Fog/Mist 69°

Andrew Bellavia Is Missing From His Lebanon, PA Home: Police

A 70-year-old man who has been "showing signs of dementia" is missing from his Lebanon City home, police announced on Thursday, Aug. 8.

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Andrew Bellavia was last since on Aug. 7.

He is described as a white man who is approximately 5'5", weighing 160 lbs, with gray hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a green jersey. 

He frequents the area of the 900 block of Mifflin St. and 12th and Cumberland St., according to the police. 

Anyone with information regarding Bellavia's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department. Click here to submit a tip online.

