Andrew Bellavia was last since on Aug. 7.

He is described as a white man who is approximately 5'5", weighing 160 lbs, with gray hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a green jersey.

He frequents the area of the 900 block of Mifflin St. and 12th and Cumberland St., according to the police.

Anyone with information regarding Bellavia's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department. Click here to submit a tip online.

