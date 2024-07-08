Mostly Cloudy 87°

Megan's Law Registry Member Samuel Rhoads Accused Of Rape

"Mondays Got Me Like," Samuel James Rhoads's t-shirt reads in his first Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law Sex Offender Registry photo on March 13, 2024  — but Monday really got him on July 8, when police announced he was charged with rape. 

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City Police (center); Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law Sex Offender Registry (outside)
When police announced the new charges, Rhoads, 20 of Lebanon, was still in the Lebanon County Prison serving a four-month to 11 months and 29 days sentence for felons for child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor/sexual abuse, court records show. 

Rhoads was charged with Rape, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Unlawful Contact with Minors on July 5, according to the police release. 

The charges come "after an incident that occurred in the 800 block of Coleman Circle," the police said. 

Additional details were not provided and court documents were unavailable for this case at the time of publishing. 

Check back here for possible updates. 

