Video Surfaces Of Rescue Dog Shot Dead By Police In Lebanon

Lebanon City police have issued a statement after a distributing video of officers shooting a lost rescue dog surfaced on social media.

Lebanon City police, were called to a report of a stray dog in the first block Tiffany Lane at around 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to the statement.

The officers claim to have called the Lebanon County Humane Society and the Pa. Dog warden but say "no assistance was available." Daily Voice has reached out to both organizations as well as the PSPCA and has yet to hear back.

The statement goes on to claim that the dog became aggressive and started biting at the three officers at the residence, but the video posted on social media does not appear to show that.

***TRIGGER WARNING, THE FOLLOWING MIGHT DISTURB SOME READERS***

The video shows a dogs in a yard with a broken fence, pacing, approaching the officers while wagging its tail, then it appears to show the officers trying to capture the dog with the catch pole, they struggle to get it on the dog, and finally, a shot rings out and the dog drops dead.

The video is less than three minutes long, but police say they were there for over an hour, attempting not only to catch the dog but to use records to track down the dog's owner since the dog did not have a collar on.

"The officers believed the dog to be a danger and a threat," Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner said adding that the shooting was “regrettable” and a “last resort.”

The dog has since been identified as Gunner, who was adopted less than a year ago from Davis Dog Farm, a nonprofit which rehabilitates and rehomes stray and surrendered dogs.

His adoption listing by the farm was written as follows: "I love to play, i know my obedience, i’m a good boy in the car and on public outings, I’m potty trained.. you call me butter buns because i’m so heart melty.. I only ask for a home where dogs won’t take my resources from my mouth and my people will let me bond…"

The dog's owner has finally been located and Gunner's remains will be returned to her, authorities say.

The Lebanon Police are conducting an internal investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.