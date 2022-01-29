American Girl Facility Coming To Pennsylvania: Report

The American Girl doll outlet store may have closed in Hershey, but the Mattel owned brand is returning to the Susquehanna Valley.

While discussing the closure and relocation of the Middleton, Wisconsin corporate offices and warehouse, the brand announced it is planning to open two new facilities out of the state in the third quarter of this year, according to a report by Channel 3 News Now.

One new facility will be in San Bernardino, California and the other will be in Jonestown, Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

The current Mattel warehouse features an outlet store, but it remains to be seen if the Pennsylvania one will have a storefront.

Currently, only select American Girl items are available at Barnes and Noble and independent specialty doll stores in Pennsylvania.

