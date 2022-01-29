Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Lifestyle

American Girl Facility Coming To Pennsylvania: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
American Girl Brand historical dolls.
American Girl Brand historical dolls. Photo Credit: Instagram (American Girl)

The American Girl doll outlet store may have closed in Hershey, but the Mattel owned brand is returning to the Susquehanna Valley.

While discussing the closure and relocation of the Middleton, Wisconsin corporate offices and warehouse, the brand announced it is planning to open two new facilities out of the state in the third quarter of this year, according to a report by Channel 3 News Now. 

One new facility will be in San Bernardino, California and the other will be in Jonestown, Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

The current Mattel warehouse features an outlet store, but it remains to be seen if the Pennsylvania one will have a storefront. 

Currently, only select American Girl items are available at Barnes and Noble and independent specialty doll stores in Pennsylvania.

Click here to read more from Channel 3 News Now.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.