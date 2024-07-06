Luis Miguel Rivera Ruiz's failure to update his lifetime sexual offender information appears to have come to light when Lebanon City police "responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Guilford Street on June 26, 2024," according to multiple police releases.

The following day, Anthony George Benavidez, was charged with Loitering and Prowling at Night, Receiving Stolen Property and Public Drunkenness, according to the first release.

Once officers completed their investigation "Rivera Ruiz was charged with Failing to Comply with Megan's Law Requirements" on July 3, police stated in the second release.

Rivera-Ruiz is also known as the following according to the sex offender site:

KASH KING

LOUIS RIVERA-JR

LUIS M RIVERA

LUIS MIGUEL RIVERA

LUIS MIGUEL RIVERA-RUIZ

MIGUEL RIVERA-RUIZJR

X KASH

X TOMMY

The offense that landed him a lifetime spot on the registry was as follows according to the registry and defined by state law:

"Sexual Assault (18 Pa. C.S. § 3124.1) Except as provided in section 3121 (relating to Rape) or 3123 (relating to Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse), a person commits a felony of the second degree when that person engages in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse with a complainant without the complainant's consent."

The offense date was Oct. 11, 2007, and the conviction date was Oct. 10, 2008. He has only been on the PA registry since 2019. Additional details about the case were unavailable.

He also has a pending case in Lebanon for stalking, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.