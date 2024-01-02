Lebanon Ex-BF Allegedly Threatening To Kill Lititz Woman Arrives As Officers Make Welfare Check

The ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Blake Joseph Strangarity, had supposedly contacted the Lititz woman over a bracelet, the NCLRPD explained.

Just four days after Strangarity's birthday, on December 20th, 2023 NLCRPD Officers went to conduct the welfare check at his ex-girlfriend's home in the first block of Green Acre Road Warwick Township. While at her home, the officers confirmed the texts and calls from Strangarity, according to the release.

During the text argument over the bracelet, "Strangarity threatened to kill her and she was fearful for her wellbeing," as stated in the release.

As the officers remained on the scene, Strangarity arrived. "Based on the circumstances surrounding the case," police noted he was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on the charge of terrorist threats.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post 10% cash towards his $20,000 bail as set at 7:28 a.m. on Dec. 21 by Magisterial District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle, as detailed in his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled at 8:45 a.m. on Jan 4. before Magisterial District Judge David L. Ashworth, his latest docket details.

Strangarity has a lengthy criminal background dating back to 2011, previous court dockets show. His offenses include drugs, receiving stolen property, forgery, theft, and driving under the influence.

He also recently pleaded guilty to harassment in part of a deal that got a strangulation charge changed. Sentencing in that case is still pending, as of writing.

