Drug Dealer Gave Man 30 Deadly Doses Of Fentanyl, Palmyra Police Allege

Tyler Michael Singer, 27 of North Locust Street, Palmyra has been arrested in connection with the July 2022 death of a 26-year-old Gregory "Greg" Ristenbatt, Palmrya police said.

Ristenbatt was found dead from a drug overdose in the 200 block of College Street, Palmyra at 12:16 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Originally it was said that Greg "passed away unexpectedly after a long, brave battle with addiction," as stated in his obituary but it is now known that he had received not only a toxic combination of Fentanyl and Morphine but an extremely high dose of fentanyl, enough to kill 30 men, the police explained citing the toxicology report.

He officially died of "Fentanyl and Morphine toxicity," according to the police.

The Palmyra police conducted "a lengthy investigation" and determined that Singer had delivered Fentanyl to Greg "on multiple occasions, including less than an hour prior to the victim's death," the police said.

Singer was arrested by Palmyra Police on June 20, 2023, on the following charges:

Felony Drug Delivery Resulting in Death.

Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter.

He has been held in the Lebanon County Prison after failing to post $500,000 in bail, according to his latest court docket. His preliminary has been set before District Judge Carl R Garver at 8 a.m. on June 29, 2023, as detailed in his docket.

Since the time of Greg's death, Singer was arraigned and released on his own recognizes for driving under the influence of drugs and speeding in Cumberland County in May 2023. His formal arraignment for that case will be held at 9 a.m. on July 10, 2023, according to a separate court docket.

He also has a criminal record in Lebanon County for receiving stolen property in 2017, drug use in 2018, and drug use again in 2021, court records show. Along the way, he violated his parole multiple times and delayed payments to the court, according to public records.

"Greg was a 2014 graduate of the Palmyra Area High School and Lebanon County Career and Technology Center. He was employed by Synergy," as stated in his obituary, "He enjoyed hiking, skateboarding, gaming, listening to music and spending time with his close family and friends."

He is survived by his mother Susanne L. (Miller) Brown and (David); father James K. Ristenbatt; brother Michael J. Ristenbatt; his partner Adrienne, and his extended family.

