Deadly Crash At Lancaster, Lebanon County Line: Police (Developing)

The deadly head-on collision happened on West 28th Division Highway (SR322) near the Lancaster and Lebanon County line just before 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the NLCRPD detailed in a release.

The Brickerville Fire Company and EMS were also dispatched to the Penn Township crash, where officers found "multiple people injured as a result of the crash and one person killed," the police said.

The Lancaster County Crash Team and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office soon came to assist.

The injured were taken to area hospitals, the police said.

As of 4:30 p.m., NLCRPD remained on the scene investigating.

"There are no further details being released," at the time of publication the police explained.

Check back here for any updates.

