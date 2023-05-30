$500K Powerball Won By Lebanon Co. Player

The ticket matched all five balls, 21-28-31-48-49, but not the Double Play Powerball number 18, winning $500,000, less applicable withholding.

It sold at Top Star Express, 299 West Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, which will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 30,500 other PA Lottery tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing.

Players find out if they've won any prizes by scanning the tickets at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the "Find a Retailer" section of the Lottery’s website here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.