Woman Killed In Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash On Rt 30 in Lancaster County: Police

Juliann O’Malley, of Ronks, was driving her 2001 Chevy Monte Carlo without her seatbelt on when she lost control of her vehicle in the 3200 block Lincoln Highway East/US Route 30 in Paradise Township, at 12:19 p.m. on Nov. 16, state police detailed in the release.

She swerved onto the grassy shoulder and when she reentered the highway, she crossed into the westbound lane and drove head-on into Salim A. Patel, 59, of Ontario, Canada's 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, as explained in the release.

O'Malley's airbag deployed but she became entrapped in her Monte Carlo. so emergency crews from Gordonville Ambulance, Kinzer, and Paradise fire departments used "mechanical lifesaving equipment" to extricate her, troopers said.

She was by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Patel was unharmed.

