Woman Killed In Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash On Rt 30 in Lancaster County: Police

A 52-year-old Pennsylvania woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Canadian tractor-trailer driver on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

A map and street view of the 3200 block of Lincoln Highway/Route 30 where the deadly head-on tractor-railer crash happened. 

Juliann O’Malley, of Ronks, was driving her 2001 Chevy Monte Carlo without her seatbelt on when she lost control of her vehicle in the 3200 block Lincoln Highway East/US Route 30 in Paradise Township, at 12:19 p.m. on Nov. 16, state police detailed in the release.

She swerved onto the grassy shoulder and when she reentered the highway, she crossed into the westbound lane and drove head-on into Salim A. Patel, 59, of Ontario, Canada's 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, as explained in the release. 

O'Malley's airbag deployed but she became entrapped in her Monte Carlo. so emergency crews from Gordonville Ambulance, Kinzer, and Paradise fire departments used "mechanical lifesaving equipment" to extricate her, troopers said.

She was by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital where she died from her injuries. 

Patel was unharmed.

