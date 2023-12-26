The crash happened in the 6150 block of Old Philadelphia Pike/West Kings Highway/Route 340 in Salisbury Township, at 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 24, according to the state police release.

A vehicle going east on the road "failed to maintain their lane of travel" crossing into oncoming traffic — striking a vehicle traveling west head-on, Trooper Nicholas Ferra wrote.

The vehicle that caused the crash ended up facing south, blocking the westbound lane. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Paoli Hospital by Christiana EMS, according to Ferra.

The vehicle that was struck, was propelled into the eastbound lanes and pushed off the roadway into the tree line. It ended up 10 yards away from the crash scene, Ferra explained.

There were three people in the struck vehicle — all were seriously hurt, according to the PSP release. The driver, front-seat passenger, and right-rear passenger all "suffered serious bodily injury" and were taken to Lancaster General Hospital by Whitehorse EMS, Ferra said.

The right-rear passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours due to the crash, according to 511PA.

Daily Voice has reached out to the police and the Lancaster County Coroner's office for more information. Check back here for updates.

