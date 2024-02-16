Woman Fleeing 100 MPH+ Crashes Outside Pennsylvania State Police Barracks

Katlyn Ann Dippner of Kinzers was spotted making numerous traffic violations and possibly driving under the influence near US 30 East/Lincoln Highway and Old Philadelphia Pike at 5:34 p.m. on Feb. 6, PSP Trooper Wagner detailed in the release.

When Wagner attempted to pull her over, she sped off going over 100 MPH, according to the release. She drove in and out of multiple lanes and into oncoming traffic — forcing other vehicles off the road.

She also blew through six red lights, police noted.

She only stopped with PSP troopers laid out a spike strip — causing her to crash right in front of the PSP Lancaster Barracks, according to the release.

When troopers went to take her into custody, Dippner was found to have drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Dippner was charged with 29 offenses including a felony for fleeing from the police, three misdemeanors for drugs, and summary traffic offenses — including driving with a suspended license, court records show.

She was released on $25,000 in surety bonds, as set by Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. during her preliminary arraignment on Feb. 7, according to her latest court docket.

Dippner has a record of harassment, theft, and traffic offenses which cost her her license, as detailed in court documents.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

