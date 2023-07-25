Woman Bites Guest At Penn Amish Motel: Police

Alfonsina Michelle Cruz-Colon caused a "laceration" to the victim during a domestic dispute at the Penn Amish Motel located at 2480 North Reading Road on Saturday, July 22., according to a release by the East Cocalico Police Department.

The 42-year-old was arrested around 1:34 a.m., the police detailed.

"The victim was treated on scene by ambulance personnel," the police said.

Cruz-Colon was charged with Simple Assault and Harassment (Domestic Violence related), according to the release and confirmed by court documents.

She was released on $500 of unsecured bail and her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to her court docket.

This is her first criminal offense in the state, public records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.