Wesley Kilpatrick Charged For Sexual Assault Of Girl Under 6

A man has been charged in connection with multiple sexual assaults of a girl under the age of six, Northern Lancaster County Regional police announced on Monday, Jan. 1., 2024. 

Wesley Franklin Kilpatrick who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 6 years old multiple times, police say.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD
Jillian Pikora
Detectives began investigating Wesley Franklin Kilpatrick, 27 of Lititz, in July 2023. That's when they "received a report of alleged sexual assault of a female under the age of 6," as stated in the police release. 

The police explained that the "investigation revealed that Kilpatrick assaulted the victim multiple times during 2021 and 2022."

All of the assaults reportedly took place at a home in the 900 block of Parkside Lane Warwick Township, Lancaster County.

With the go-ahead from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the NLCRPD Detectives filed the following charges against Wesley Kilpatrick:

  • Felony aggravated indecent assault.

  • Felony indecent assault. 

  • Felony corruption of minors.

  • Felony endangering the welfare of children.

  • Felony unlawful contact with a minor - sex offense.

Kilpatrick was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Edward A. Tobin, who set his bail at $75,000. He appears to have been released that same day, Dec. 6, 2023. 

His preliminary hearing, also before Judge Tobin, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2024. 

