Wanted: Man Who Uses Crowbar To Steal From Fruit Stand, Police Say

The theft happened at 133 Buckwalter Road in Lancaster on July 23, as detailed in the release.

They explained the incident as follows:

"The pictured subject was involved in breaking into a money box and removing the contents. The male had a crowbar and forcefully pried the money box open. He was operating a Chevrolet Spark or Sonic."

The police are asking the public for help locating the man.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information about this theft is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department by calling (717)291-4676 or by clicking here to submit a tip online.

