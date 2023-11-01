Truck Containing Power Line Worker Suspended In Air Struck By LanCo DUI Driver: Cops

The worker was operating on power lines when he was struck by Ramon Lopez Jr., of East Petersburg, on Sept. 10 around 1:10 p.m. on the 300 block West Swartzville Roa in Denver, East Cocalico police said.

Lopez fled the scene, police said. Witnesses gave the vehicle registration number to officers, giving police Lopez's address.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police stopped the vehicle after a BOLO alert was issued, and detained the driver until an East Cocalico officer arrived.

Tests found Lopez had a blood alcohol concentration of .215% (the legal limit is 0.08%), and levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. He was sent a summons to appear in District Court. No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Lopez was charged with 5 counts of Driving Under Influence, Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle, and 2 summary traffic violations.

