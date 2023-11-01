Fair 40°

SHARE

Truck Containing Power Line Worker Suspended In Air Struck By LanCo DUI Driver: Cops

A 24-year-old man was drunk when he struck a work-bucket truck containing a worker 20 feet in the air last September in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

<p>lopez</p>

lopez

 Photo Credit: East Cocalico Township Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The worker was operating on power lines when he was struck by Ramon Lopez Jr., of East Petersburg, on Sept. 10 around 1:10 p.m. on the 300 block West Swartzville Roa in Denver, East Cocalico police said.

Lopez fled the scene, police said. Witnesses gave the vehicle registration number to officers, giving police Lopez's address. 

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police stopped the vehicle after a BOLO alert was issued, and detained the driver until an East Cocalico officer arrived. 

Tests found Lopez had a blood alcohol concentration of .215% (the legal limit is 0.08%), and levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. He was sent a summons to appear in District Court. No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Lopez was charged with 5 counts of Driving Under Influence, Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle, and 2 summary traffic violations.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE