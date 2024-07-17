Trooper Not Charged For Causing Crash, PA State Police Say

Trooper Blaze Raisner, 27 of Lancaster, drove a PSP 2022 Dodge Charger through the red light at the intersection of Witmer and Cover Bridge road in Lancaster, East Lampeter Township at 11:08 a.m. on June 20, PSP Lancaster Trooper Kory Wardrop detailed in the release.

Raisner struck Sarah Jeffery, 31 of York's 2014 Ford Focus on the driver's side door as he ran the light on Witmer, according to the release. Jeffery's had a green light on Covered Bridge Road, Wardrop explained.

Both vehicles were pulled over along the side of the road when Wardrop arrived to investigate. No injuries were reported.

Raisner could have been charged with "3112A3I Traffic-Control Signals" but for an unknown, he was not.

It is also unclear if he was on duty or heading to a scene at the time of the crash.

Additional information was unavailable at the time of publishing.

