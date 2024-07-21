The deadly crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer at mile marker 268.8 at 4:24 a.m., authorities detailed.

All three occupants of the passenger vehicle died at the scene at 6:35 a.m., according to the coroner's office. They were a 43-year-old Black man, an 18-year-old Black man, and a girl. Their bodies have been taken to Lancaster County Forensic Center for autopsies. Their names will be released once their families have been notified.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The right shoulder of I-76 remained blocked with delays as of 11 a.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's 511PA.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by PSP.

Check back here for updates.

