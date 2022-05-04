Multi-Vehicle Closes Part Of US 222 In PA: PennDOT

A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes along a portion of US 222 on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

All southbound lanes have been closed between US 322/Ephrata and Exit: US 322-Blue Ball, as of 4:11 p.m. on Apr. 5, according to PennDOT.

Traffic is being detoured using the 322 interchange, PennDOT officials say.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if anyone is hurt.

