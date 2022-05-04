Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Traffic

Multi-Vehicle Closes Part Of US 222 In PA: PennDOT

Jillian Pikora
The traffic backup caused by the crash along US 222.
The traffic backup caused by the crash along US 222. Photo Credit: PennDOT

A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes along a portion of US 222 on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

All southbound lanes have been closed between US 322/Ephrata and Exit: US 322-Blue Ball, as of 4:11 p.m. on Apr. 5, according to PennDOT.

Traffic is being detoured using the 322 interchange, PennDOT officials say.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if anyone is hurt.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

