A crash has closed all lanes on part of Route 30 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes between Exit: PA 23 EAST - NEW HOLLAND AVE/PIKE and Exit: US 222 NORTH - EPHRATA/READING around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or any injuries.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.