The Columbia Borough Fire Department was called to the blaze at the 2-store warehouse building that houses Tollbooth Antiques in the 200 block of Chestnut Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.

The 40,000-square-foot warehouse was previously known as the Kahn Lucas factory, which produced children's clothing, according to public records. It housed approximately 35 different antique dealer's booths, local antique dealers explained on social media.

The fire was visible for miles and required crews from York County to assist.

The roof collapsed, windows warped from the heat, and officials believe the warehouse is a total loss.

The community — including the local Pennsylvania State Representative Brett Miller and other antiques markets — has been sharing about this loss to area on social media.

No injuries were reported but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

