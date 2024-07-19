Fair 78°

SHARE

Tollbooth Antiques Warehouse Destroyed By Fire (Photos)

An antique warehouse has been destroyed in a massive alarm fire, multiple companies announced on Friday morning, July 19. 

The scene of Columbia Borough Fire Department at the Tollbooth Antiques Warehouse fire.&nbsp;

The scene of Columbia Borough Fire Department at the Tollbooth Antiques Warehouse fire. 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Tim Coover @coovertim
Crews battling the blaze at&nbsp;Tollbooth Antiques Market.

Crews battling the blaze at Tollbooth Antiques Market.

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Tim Coover @coovertim
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The Columbia Borough Fire Department was called to the blaze at the 2-store warehouse building that houses Tollbooth Antiques in the 200 block of Chestnut Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. 

The 40,000-square-foot warehouse was previously known as the Kahn Lucas factory, which produced children's clothing, according to public records. It housed approximately 35 different antique dealer's booths, local antique dealers explained on social media.

The fire was visible for miles and required crews from York County to assist. 

You can watch videos of the fire in the Facebook post below:

The roof collapsed, windows warped from the heat, and officials believe the warehouse is a total loss.  

The community — including the local Pennsylvania State Representative Brett Miller and other antiques markets — has been sharing about this loss to area on social media. 

No injuries were reported but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE