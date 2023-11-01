Three Hospitalized, Crash Shutters Part Of Route 30: PA State Police

Three people have been hospitalized following the crash in the 5000 block of Lincoln Highway on Nov. 1, according to the state police.

The drivers of both vehicles, along with one passenger, were taken to the Lancaster General Hospital, the police explained.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. and the roadway was closed in both directions at Old Highway Road at 5:38 a.m., but detours were put in place, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The Lancaster Patrol Unit, Troop J Collisions Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, and Troop J Forensic Service Unit are investigating the incident.

It is unclear how long the road will remain closed. Check back here for updates.

